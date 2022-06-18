Passenger Takes Ill Mid-Flight, Union Minister, BJP Leader Step In

Union Minister of State For Finance Dr BK Karad and BJP's Dr Subhash Bhamre, who were on board, checked on the passenger, Air India said.

Passenger Takes Ill Mid-Flight, Union Minister, BJP Leader Step In

Air India crew had announced to check whether there were any doctors among the passengers.

New Delhi:

A Union minister along with his BJP colleague tended to a passenger who fell sick on a Delhi-Aurangabad flight yesterday.

Following flight norms, the crew had announced to check whether there were any doctors among the passengers, Air India said in a tweet.

Union Minister of State For Finance Dr BK Karad and former Union minister Dr Subhash Bhamre, who were on board, checked on the passenger, it said.

"A passenger onboard our Delhi-Aurangabad flight yesterday fell ill. As per SOP the crew announced to check if any doctor was on board. We would like to thank Dr B.K. Karad (Mos Finance) & Dr. Subhash Bhamre who immediately attended to him. (sic)," Air India tweeted.

.