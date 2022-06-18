Passenger Takes Ill Mid-Flight, Union Minister, BJP Leader Step In

Air India crew had announced to check whether there were any doctors among the passengers.

A Union minister along with his BJP colleague tended to a passenger who fell sick on a Delhi-Aurangabad flight yesterday.

Following flight norms, the crew had announced to check whether there were any doctors among the passengers, Air India said in a tweet.

Union Minister of State For Finance Dr BK Karad and former Union minister Dr Subhash Bhamre, who were on board, checked on the passenger, it said.

#FlyAI : A passenger onboard our Delhi-Aurangabad flt yesterday fell ill. As per SOP the crew announced to check if any doctor was on board. We would like to thank Dr B.K. Karad(Mos Finance) & Dr. Subhash Bhamre who immediately attended to him. pic.twitter.com/kmN8CMGYDL — Air India (@airindiain) June 17, 2022

