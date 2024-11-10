Passenger Suspects Bomb In Bag At Kolkata Airport, Turns Out To Be Hoax

The passenger suspected that a bomb was ticking inside a bag. (Representational)

Security personnel at Kolkata airport were placed on high alert on Sunday after they received information from a passenger who suspected that a bomb could be planted on a private airline plane.

According to sources at the airport, the passenger told CISF and IndiGo staff that he suspected that a bomb might be planted on Kolkata-Chennai IndiGo flight 6E 892.

The passenger, seated near gate number 18 at the airport, suspected that a bomb was ticking inside a bag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said and added that it was later discovered that the bag actually belonged to a woman employee of IndiGo.

"The security personnel acted as per protocol, and the passenger's claim was found to be a hoax," the spokesperson confirmed.

"There was no bomb in the woman's bag," the spokesperson said and added, "The passenger, who was supposed to take the same airline's flight 6E-6173 to Agartala, was detained by the CISF for giving false information." The CISF will conduct a medical examination of the passenger before handing him over to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose airport police station, the AAI spokesperson said.

