Passenger Dies On Lagos-Mumbai Flight Due To "Natural Causes": Air India

"A male passenger aboard Lagos to Mumbai flight passed away today due to natural causes. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor," Air India official said.

Passenger Dies On Lagos-Mumbai Flight Due To 'Natural Causes': Air India

A passenger who was travelling from Lagos to Mumbai in an Air India flight died today.

New Delhi:

A passenger who was travelling from Lagos to Mumbai in an Air India flight allegedly passed away due to natural causes on Sunday, an Air India official said.

The male passenger was declared dead on board by the doctor who attended him.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"A male passenger aboard Lagos to Mumbai flight passed away today due to natural causes. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor," Air India official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Air IndiaDeath

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter