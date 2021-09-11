Pashupati Paras To Attend Chirag Paswan's Event On His Father's Death Anniversary

Pashupati Paras said he's glad that Chirag Paswan invited him personally to the event. (File)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday said he will attend an event organised by his nephew and party leader Chirag Paswan to mark the first death anniversary of his father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna on September 12.

Speaking to PTI, Mr Paras said he was "glad" that Chirag Paswan recently visited his residence and invited him to the event.

"I will definitely attend the event on September 12. It is an event to mark the death anniversary of my elder brother (Ram Vilas Paswan). There is no question of not attending it. Whatever I am today, it is because of the blessing of my elder brother. Though I have blessings of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) as well," he said, when asked if he would attend the event in Patna.

Chirag Paswan, who has invited top national leaders, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Sonia Gandhi to the event, had gone to his uncle's residence in Delhi on Tuesday to personally invite him to the programme.

Until now, there was speculation as to whether Mr Paras would attend the event being organised by Chirag Paswan or not as the latter is embroiled in a bitter dispute with Mr Paras to claim the legacy of his late father.

When asked if his decision to attend the September 12 event in Patna would somehow lead to ending of his differences with Chirag Paswan, Mr Paras said, "Politics is one thing and the family matter is another. They are two different things."

"I am glad that Chirag came to my residence to personally invite me. He is my son, my nephew. However, there was no need for any invitation. I would have definitely gone to attend the event even without any invitation. It's an event being organised to mark the death anniversary of my elder brother. Why wouldn't I attend it?" he added.

Mr Paras said he has also planned to organise a mega event at his party office in Patna on October 8 to mark the first death anniversary of Ram Vilas Paswan.

He said he will invite the prime minister, Union home minister, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leaders of all political parties to attend the event.