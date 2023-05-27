Parts Of Rajasthan Flooded After 'Freak Weather' Event, 13 Dead

Parts of Rajasthan are flooded due to sudden heavy rain

Sudden heavy rain, hailstorm and gusty winds have flooded parts of Rajasthan. Fatehpur city and Shekhawati region were the worst hit.

The flood due to the "freak weather" event swept away vehicles and cattle and damaged homes. Farmers upset over not getting timely help protested by blocking roads.

Strong winds also swept away a wedding venue. Visuals of the incident show guests holding on to whatever they could find just after the winds brought down the mandap.

The wedding venue damaged by strong winds in Rajasthan

It has been raining in Fatehpur for the past four days. The flood accompanied by strong winds have knocked out electric poles, making it difficult for the authorities to restore power in the city.

The weather office in state capital Jaipur has warned heavy rain, strong winds and hailstorm from till Monday. The wind speed may go up to 70 kmph, the weather office said.

The Disaster Relief and Management Department said they have received reports of 13 rain-related deaths in the past two days.

The department has forecast the south-west monsoon to remain normal with an average of 96 per cent rainfall during monsoon from June to September. It also forecast the maximum and minimum temperature to be above normal in most parts of Rajasthan in June.