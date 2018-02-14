Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: Date, Time, How Indians Can Watch This Celestial Event

Where will the partial solar eclipse 2018?
The partial solar eclipse 2018 will be visible in southern South America, including many locations in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, and in Antarctica. It will also be visible from some areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
How can Indians watch the partial solar eclipse 2018?
While the partial solar eclipse will not be visible to Indians, they can enjoy the LIVE web stream of NASA that will showcase this spectacle on NASA's website, Youtube channel and periscope @NASA.
What are the timings of partial solar eclipse 2018?
According to www.timeanddate.com, the Coordinated Universal Time or UTC of the partial solar eclipse is as follows:
The partial eclipse will begin on February 15 at 6:55 PM. The eclipse will reach its maximum at 8:51 PM and the last location to see the partial eclipse would be at 10:47 PM.
The partial eclipse will begin on February 16 at 12:25 AM. The eclipse will reach its maximum at 2:21 AM and the last location to see the partial eclipse would be at 4:17 AM.
When are the next solar eclipses in 2018?
The next partial solar eclipses will occur on July 18, 2018 and August 11, 2018. However, even these will not be visible from India.
Can one see the solar eclipse with naked eyes?
NASA advises that it is dangerous to see solar eclipses through naked eyes and it can damage eyes. It says that eye protection like a special eclipse glasses should be used to witness the solar eclipse.