Parminder Singh Dhindsa Appointed Akali Dal's Leader Of Legislative Party

Former Akali minister and MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa was on Friday appointed as leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal's legislative party in the Punjab assembly.

Akali MLAs NK Sharma and Pawan Kumar Tinu were appointed as chief whip and deputy leader respectively, said party's spokesperson in a release.

The post of the leader of SAD's legislature party had fallen vacant after Sukhbir Badal was elected as MP from Ferozepur seat.

Notably, Parminder Singh Dhindsa had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections from Sangrur seat. He had served as finance minister in the previous SAD-BJP regime.

Mr Dhindsa is an MLA from Lehra Gagga assembly seat and enjoys total confidence and respect of Sukhbir Singh Badal and party patron Parkash Singh Badal, the spokesperson said.

In a statement issued later, Mr Dhindsa expressed his gratitude to the party president for reposing faith in him.

In the 117-member Punjab assembly, the strength of SAD is 13 while it's ally BJP has two members.

