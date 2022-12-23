Parliament's Winter Session Live Updates: Winter Session Likely To End Today

The winter session of Parliament started on December 7

Parliament's ongoing Winter Session may end today, a week ahead of schedule, sources have said. The decision, the sources said, was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, which manages the schedule of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Winter Session, which began on December 7, has seen stormy scenes and frequent adjournments.

Heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over the tension on the India-China border has been the highlight of the session, following the clash between soldiers of the two sides near the Line of Actual Control earlier this month.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament Winter Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Dec 23, 2022 09:26 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China

Dec 23, 2022 09:19 (IST)

Parliament's Winter Session Likely To End Today

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources have said.

The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, they said

