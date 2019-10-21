Parliament's Winter Session From November 18 To December 13

The winter session of parliament will be held from November 18 to December 13

The winter session of parliament will be held from November 18 to December 13, the government has told the secretariats of both houses. A number of bills are likely to be taken up during the winter session.

This is the first session of parliament after the monsoon session was extended in August for the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

Two key ordinances, to be converted into law during the session, are on the list in the winter session.

One is for reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to stop the slowdown in the economy and boost growth. The ordinance was issued in September to back the amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019.

The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

In the last two years, the winter session of parliament started on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.

