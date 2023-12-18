Winter Session 2023 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah To Move Government Of Union Territories Bill In Rajya Sabha

Winter Session LIVE Updates: The winter session will continue until December 22.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage today.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry Assemblies for women. The legislation has already been passed in Lok Sabha last week.

Meanwhile, several opposition MPs have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the recent breach in Parliament security today.

Since two persons with gas canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House, the opposition lawmakers are demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather gives suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss Dec 13 Parliament security breach incident

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands discussion on security breach of Parliament on December 13.

DMK MP T Siva gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Dec 13 Parliament security breach inciden

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss "efforts to restore normalcy and safeguard the life of all citizens of Manipur"