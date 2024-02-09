Parliament's Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha Discusses White Paper

Budget Session Updates

Stormy scenes are expected in Lok Sabha today as the members will participate in the discussion on the 'White Paper', tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comparing the economic management during 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled dispensation.

As per the List of Business in the Lower House for the day, the Union Finance Minister will move, "That this House do consider the White Paper on the Indian Economy and its impact on lives of the people of India".

The nearly 60-page White Paper, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by Sitharaman on Thursday, says that the banking crisis was one of the most important and infamous legacies of the UPA government.

The session, which started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31, has been extended by a day till February 10. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9.

Here are the live updates on the Parliament's Budget Session:

Here are the highlights of her speech:

'White Paper' has been laid on the table by the government, after 10 years of pulling out an Indian Economy which was in fragile five to reach the stage of top five.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives at Parliament

Union Minister Arjun Munda is to move the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage

Union Minister Virendra Kumar is to move the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage.

