Parliament's Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2:30 PM

The second part of the Budget Session will conclude on April 8.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm today following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted farm laws.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

Mar 10, 2021 13:26 (IST)

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm



Mar 10, 2021 13:25 (IST) The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha

Mar 10, 2021 13:19 (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla holds an all-party meeting in his chamber as the uproar over farmers' protest continues in the House, ANI reported.