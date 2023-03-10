Parliamentary Team On Post-Poll Violence Probe Attacked In Tripura

A parliamentary team alleged they were attacked on a visit to Tripura

A parliamentary team that came to BJP-ruled Tripura on Friday to investigate post-poll political violence and talk to the affected people was attacked today. The team is on a two-day visit.

CPI(M) Tripura state secretary and former minister Jitendra Chaudhury said the parliamentary team has been compelled to suspend its residual outdoor programmes scheduled tomorrow in the face of "gruesome attack" unleashed upon them at Nehalchandra Nagar Bazar in Bisalgarh this evening.

Congress and CPI(M) sources said when members of the parliamentary team went to violence-hit Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, some people backed by the ruling BJP attacked them and damaged three vehicles.

"The MPs and the accompanying Congress and CPI(M) leaders quickly left from the place and escaped the major attack," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

BJP workers also obstructed the visiting parliamentary team at Mohanpur in western Tripura.

A police statement said the MPs accompanied by local MLAs and leaders while making an unscheduled visit to Nehal Chandra Nagar in Bishalgarh faced sloganeering.

"The accompanying police escort team responded quickly and rescued the delegation safely. Senior officers were at the spot. No injury to any person has been reported. Damage to 2-3 vehicles has been reported. One suspect has been detained. Raids are on to identify and arrest other miscreants," the police statement said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemned the incident. "A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh and Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did nothing. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. Victory of party-sponsored violence," Mr Ramesh tweeted.

Congress and CPI(M) leaders said the parliamentary team, comprising four Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha MPs divided into three groups, are visiting violence-hit villages and urban areas in three districts - West Tripura, Sepahijala and Gomati.

Local MLAs of the to parties accompanied the parliamentary teams, comprising PR Natarajan, Ranjita Ranjan, AA Rahim, Abdul Khalique, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Vinay Viswam and Elaram Karim.