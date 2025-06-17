Parliamentary Panel To Review Air Safety Lapses, Manpower Issues In Aviation

At a time when air safety has come under scanner, a parliamentary panel led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha is all set to review recent air crashes and also manpower gaps in the aviation sector.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, chaired by Mr Jha, will meet on June 23 to take up aviation safety as a top priority, in the wake of the Ahmedabad Air India crash and the recent helicopter accident in Uttarakhand, sources said.

Multiple MPs have urged Mr Jha to launch a comprehensive review. The committee is expected to summon key stakeholders - from civil aviation watchdog DGCA, Air India, and Boeing to independent aviation experts and possibly even crash victims' families - for detailed questioning.

In the recent past, the panel has already flagged critical staff shortages in top aviation safety bodies. In its report, it has pointed out how in DGCA, 48 per cent of sanctioned posts vacant. In Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), there are 37 per cent vacancies and in Airports Authority of India (AAI) there are major gaps in airport-level security personnel posts.

Experts have said these institutional deficits, coupled with outdated security systems and inadequate oversight, are raising red flags amid India's rapidly growing aviation sector.

The panel's discussion is expected to go beyond specific accidents to cover strengthening regulatory institutions, upgrading airport safety infrastructure and enhancing crash investigation protocols. It will also look at ensuring accountability of airlines and manufacturers.

Sources said the panel that has MPs from across parties are likely to push for tougher, more transparent air safety regime in India, including issues such as recruitment and air safety in fragile areas such as Uttarakhand.