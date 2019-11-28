Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Uproar Over Pragya Thakur's Godse Remarks

An uproar is expected in Parliament over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. Her comments sparked outrage in Lok Sabha, where the opposition hit out at what it called the "BJP's deplorable hate politics." Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the remarks.

The BJP has condemned the remarks and said it does not support such statements. BJP working president JP Nadda also recommended Ms Thakur's removal from the consultative committee on defence, to which she was recently appointed. "We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session," he said.

Here are the LIVE updates Parliament Winter Session: