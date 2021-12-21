Parliament Live Updates: Sessions To Resume Amid Opposition Impasse

Parliament Live Updates: The Opposition have been protesting over various issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and suspension of 12 MPs.

New Delhi:

The Winter Session of Parliament will resume on Tuesday, a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill amid massive protests by the Opposition. The law that makes amendments to the electoral laws to allow linking of Aadhaar to the voter ID, will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.

This comes amid an impasse over the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs for "unruly behaviour". The Opposition has rebuffed government efforts to initiate talks to reach an understanding, calling it a stunt. The Opposition have also protesting over various other issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP in which some farmers were killed.

Here are the Live Updates on the Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 21, 2021 10:39 (IST)
Parliament Live Updates: Opposition MPs Meet To Discuss Strategy Over Various Issues
The Opposition floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament met today to discuss further strategy on revoking the suspension of Rajya Sabha members, demand for the resignation of MoS Home Affairs in the Lakhimpur Kheri issue, and on overall conduct of business in both Houses for the remainder of the session.

Dec 21, 2021 10:33 (IST)
Parliament Live Updates: Electoral Reforms Law To Be Taken Up In Rajya Sabha Today
The 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' has been listed for final consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. It is expected to be taken up after the Question House ends at 1 pm.
Dec 21, 2021 10:27 (IST)
Dec 21, 2021 10:26 (IST)
