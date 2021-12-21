Parliament Live Updates: Sessions To Resume Amid Opposition Impasse

The Winter Session of Parliament will resume on Tuesday, a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill amid massive protests by the Opposition. The law that makes amendments to the electoral laws to allow linking of Aadhaar to the voter ID, will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.

This comes amid an impasse over the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs for "unruly behaviour". The Opposition has rebuffed government efforts to initiate talks to reach an understanding, calling it a stunt. The Opposition have also protesting over various other issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in UP in which some farmers were killed.

Here are the Live Updates on the Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 21, 2021 10:39 (IST) Parliament Live Updates: Opposition MPs Meet To Discuss Strategy Over Various Issues

The Opposition floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament met today to discuss further strategy on revoking the suspension of Rajya Sabha members, demand for the resignation of MoS Home Affairs in the Lakhimpur Kheri issue, and on overall conduct of business in both Houses for the remainder of the session.



Dec 21, 2021 10:33 (IST) Parliament Live Updates: Electoral Reforms Law To Be Taken Up In Rajya Sabha Today

The 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' has been listed for final consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. It is expected to be taken up after the Question House ends at 1 pm.

Dec 21, 2021 10:27 (IST) RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice under Rule-267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of privatisation of public sector banks. - ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Dec 21, 2021 10:27 (IST) Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni - ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021