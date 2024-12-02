Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: S Jaishankar To Speak On India-China Ties

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the Lok Sabha on the key developments in India-China relations, weeks after the two sides finalised a disengagement and patrolling pact at friction points along the Line of Actual Control.

The Lok Sabha will also see the introduction of bills relating to coastal shipping, banking laws and amendments to the Railways Act, 1989. In the Rajya Sabha, bills pertaining to regulation and development of oilfields and design, manufacture, use and sell aircrafts will be introduced.

Ahead of today's sitting, the Opposition INDI alliance will hold a meeting at 10 am to discuss various issues. Since the Winter Session began on November 25, proceedings of both Houses have been washed out amid uproar by the Opposition over issues, including Manipur unrest and Sambhal violence.

Here are the Live Updates from Day 6 of the Winter Session:

Dec 02, 2024 09:20 (IST) Raghav Chadha Gives Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Bangladesh Unrest

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh" and the arrest of three Hindu priests, including Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on November 25. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

On November 30, ISKCON Kolkata alleged that Bangladesh authorities have arrested two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Dec 02, 2024 09:13 (IST) Congress MP Gives Notice Over Sambhal Violence, Ajmer Plea

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha on the issues of Sambhal violence and Ajmer Sharif Dargah plea.

Dec 02, 2024 09:07 (IST) INDIA Bloc To Meet At 10 AM

The Opposition INDIA bloc will conduct a meeting ahead of the sitting today. The Opposition has been protesting various issues, including Manipur unrest and Sambhal violence, in both Houses, causing proceedings to be washed out.



The Opposition INDIA bloc will conduct a meeting ahead of the sitting today. The Opposition has been protesting various issues, including Manipur unrest and Sambhal violence, in both Houses, causing proceedings to be washed out.

Dec 02, 2024 08:54 (IST) Bills In Rajya Sabha Today

Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to move bill that proposes to amend Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948, which governs the exploration and extraction of natural gas and petroleum.

Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024: The Bill provides for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft.

Dec 02, 2024 08:52 (IST) Bills in Lok Sabha Today

Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024: The Bill proposes to consolidate and amend the law relating to regulation of coastal shipping, promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation therein, to ensure that India is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by the citizens of India for its national security and commercial needs.

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024: The Bill proposes to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980.

Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024: To be moved by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.