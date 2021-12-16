Parliament Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition's Protest: Updates

New Delhi:
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm following the opposition's protest in the houses over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni.
The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday.
"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow," party chief whip Jairam Ramesh said.
Rajya Sabha to have a discussion on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron Variant in the country today.
In Lok Sabha, environment minister Bhupendra Yadav will move 'The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Thursday.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament winter session 2021:
Just In| Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following the Opposition's protest in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni.
Just In| Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following the Opposition's protest in the House over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni.
Update| We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister & about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. The Minister who killed farmers should resign and punished: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
- Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "govt's attempts on weakening the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)"
- Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, SIT report, and the demand of immediate sacking of MoS MHA Ajay Kumar Teni.
- RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the grant of special status to Bihar.
- Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demands that the Government take the resignation of Minister Ajay Teni immediately
- Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev demands suspension of business under Rule 267 at 11 am, 12 noon and 2 pm today, December 16 to discuss farmers' deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri.