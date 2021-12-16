Parliament Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition's Protest: Updates

Parliament Winter Session Updates: Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm following opposition's protest

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm following the opposition's protest in the houses over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for the immediate resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni.

The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow," party chief whip Jairam Ramesh said.

Rajya Sabha to have a discussion on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron Variant in the country today.

In Lok Sabha, environment minister Bhupendra Yadav will move 'The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Thursday.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament winter session 2021:

Dec 16, 2021 11:14 (IST) Update| We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister & about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. The Minister who killed farmers should resign and punished: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

