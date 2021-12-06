Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Opposition To Raise Issue Of Price Rise

Today is the sixth day of the ongoing Winter Session

The Opposition will raise the issue of price rise in the Parliament today, the sixth day of the ongoing Winter Session. Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD leader Manoj Jha will raise the issue in during the question hour.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned after a long debate on the ongoing Covid pandemic. During the debate, the opposition members cautioned against a possible third wave of the pandemic due to the new variant and said all steps should be taken to prevent its spread in the country.

A number of bills are expected to come up after over 52% of Rajya Sabha's scheduled sitting time was lost to disruptions and protests last week.

