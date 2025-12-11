Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha is set to resume its debate today on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, with Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda scheduled to deliver the concluding address. After this, the Upper House will move on to discussions on electoral reforms.

On Wednesday, both Houses were adjourned until 11:00 am Thursday, following opposition protests and a walkout during Home Minister Amit Shah's speech.

A heated exchange also took place in the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms. When Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi challenged Amit Shah to first address allegations of voter list irregularities raised in a recent press conference, the Home Minister shot back, asserting that no one could dictate the order of his remarks.

The Winter Session, which commenced on December 1, is scheduled to continue until December 19.

Here Are The Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: