Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha is set to resume its debate today on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, with Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda scheduled to deliver the concluding address. After this, the Upper House will move on to discussions on electoral reforms.
On Wednesday, both Houses were adjourned until 11:00 am Thursday, following opposition protests and a walkout during Home Minister Amit Shah's speech.
A heated exchange also took place in the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms. When Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi challenged Amit Shah to first address allegations of voter list irregularities raised in a recent press conference, the Home Minister shot back, asserting that no one could dictate the order of his remarks.
The Winter Session, which commenced on December 1, is scheduled to continue until December 19.
Parliament Winter Session Live: Kangana Ranaut's 'Apology' To Brazil Woman, Face Of Congress Vote Theft Claim
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut apologised to the Brazilian woman who became the phase of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'vote-chori' in the Haryana Assembly election.
Addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms on Wednesday, the Mandi MP said "every woman is entitled to her dignity" and slammed the Congress leader for using the Brazilian woman's photograph without her consent.
Parliament Winter Session Live: PM Modi Praises Amit Shah's Speech As "Outstanding"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for delivering what he called an "outstanding speech", saying Shah had presented concrete facts on India's electoral process, highlighted the strength of the country's democracy and "exposed the lies of the Opposition."
An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition. https://t.co/oRI21Eij8H— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2025
Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament on Wednesday, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct a debate on his three press conferences pertaining to his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish."
Parliament Winter Session Live: Adjournment Motion To Discuss Delhi's Air Pollution
Kanyakumari MP Vijay Kumar moved an adjournment motion in Parliament calling for an urgent debate on Delhi's dangerous air pollution crisis.
He said Delhi has reached a point where even breathing is unsafe, yet the Government has responded only with rhetoric and cosmetic measures.
Vijay Vasanth noted that cities like Beijing cleaned their air through strict emission controls and rapid public transport electrification, but Delhi still lacks a clear, science based plan. Power plants have not installed essential pollution control systems, EV infrastructure is weak, and there is no time-bound strategy.