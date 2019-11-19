Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Discussion On Air Pollution In Lok Sabha Today

New Delhi:
The winter session of parliament began on Monday
As the winter session of parliament enters second day today, air pollution will be on agenda in Lok Sabha. A discussion will be held this afternoon on air pollution and climate change under rule 193 of Lok Sabha. This comes as the air quality in Delhi remains in "very unhealthy" category.
On Monday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar reached parliament on an electric car, urging people to use electric vehicles and public transport to curb air pollution. "I am the environment minister.... this is the least I can do," he told reporters. "The government is providing subsidy on electrical vehicles... so people should use it," he added.
Among other MPs who made a statement on increasing air pollution on the first day of winter session were BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya and his party colleague Manoj Tiwari. Both the MPs reached parliament riding a bicycle.
Congress moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhi family
The Congress has given a notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha against the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family, reported news agency PTI.
Describing the move as "arbitrary", the Congress in the notice said the security cover was withdrawn ignoring the existing and probable threats to the Gandhi family.
An adjournment motion is moved to stop the proceedings of the House to take up the issue raised in the motion.
On Monday, the first day of the Winter Session, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had raised the issue of SPG security, saying the move to withdraw the cover of Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi was "arbitrary".
The government earlier this replaced the SPG security cover given to the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by on May 21, 1991, by the ''Z-plus'' security provided by the CRPF.
Air pollution, Chit Fund Amendment Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Lok Sabha to take up Chit Fund Amendment Bill today for discussion. Air Pollution and climate change will also be discussed under Rule 193
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned following uproar till 2 pm after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267.
Venkaiah Naidu says will revisit the new uniforms of marshals
The Rajya Sabha Marshals attended the first day of the winter session of the parliament yesterday in a new uniform. After a lot of criticism from under Marshal law, House Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has asked his secretariat to revisit the uniforms given to the marshals.