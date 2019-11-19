Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Discussion On Air Pollution In Lok Sabha Today

As the winter session of parliament enters second day today, air pollution will be on agenda in Lok Sabha. A discussion will be held this afternoon on air pollution and climate change under rule 193 of Lok Sabha. This comes as the air quality in Delhi remains in "very unhealthy" category.

On Monday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar reached parliament on an electric car, urging people to use electric vehicles and public transport to curb air pollution. "I am the environment minister.... this is the least I can do," he told reporters. "The government is providing subsidy on electrical vehicles... so people should use it," he added.

Among other MPs who made a statement on increasing air pollution on the first day of winter session were BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya and his party colleague Manoj Tiwari. Both the MPs reached parliament riding a bicycle.

Here are the LIVE updates of the winter session of parliament: