Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks In Rajya Sabha

The winter session will continue until December 22. (File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is speaking in the Rajya Sabha as members of upper and lower house continue discussions on the economic situation of the country. Union Minister Amit Shah will move two Bills on Jammu and Kashmir as the Parliament reconvenes for Day 4 of the ongoing Winter Session today.

The two bills in the Rajya Sabha for the consideration and passage are the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The same two bills were passed earlier on Wednesday by the Lok Sabha.

A discussion on the the countries economic situation raised by Derek O' Brien on the 2nd day of the session will also continue on day 4 of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The winter session will continue until December 22.

Here are the LIVE updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Dec 07, 2023 16:27 (IST) "Make In India Products In American Supermarkets": Finance Minister

"Direct tax collection grows 21.82% this year, monthly GST collections stabilised at Rs 1.6 lakh crore -- a sign of economic growth. In American supermarkets, Make in India products are found on the shelves. India is the second most sought-after manufacturing destination in the world," she said.

Dec 07, 2023 16:26 (IST) "Funds For Rural Housing Increased 3 Times": Nirmala Sitharaman

"The funds allocation for rural housing rose from 66,046 crore in 2014 to 2.02 lakh crores in 2023. This is a over three times increase in funds allocation," she said.

Dec 07, 2023 16:19 (IST) "India's Merchandise Export Increases": Finance Minister In Parliament

"India's merchandise export has increased by 6.21 % to $ 33.57 billion in October while WTO predicted a decline," she said.

Dec 07, 2023 16:12 (IST) "All Sectors Growing": Finance Minister In Parliament

"All sectors are growing significantly. Because of the Make in India programme and PM Modi's schemes, the manufacturing sector is also significantly contributing to the economy. The manufacturing sector is contributing 13.9% to the economy. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in November was 56. It is in the expansionary territory, So sustained growth is indicative of the growth. All developed economies are showing a contractionary manufacturing PMI, in comparison. US, Euro Zone, Canada, Australia, China are all in the contractionary territory while we are moving forward."



Dec 07, 2023 16:08 (IST) Finance Minister Details How Indian Economy Fairs Compared To Other Countries

"India's second quarter growth is highest in the world as India continues to be the fastest-growing economy. The third and fourth largest economies ( Japan and Germany) have contracted as well as emerging economies. In comparison, India's over 7% growth is significant," Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha/.



Dec 07, 2023 16:04 (IST) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks In Rajya Sabha



Dec 07, 2023 15:37 (IST) "Covid Completely Destroyed...": Aviation Minister On Air Price Hike Query In Lok Sabha

Replying to the question on the issue of air price hike and whether the government has any control over it, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said airlines have made losses of about Rs 55,000 crores to Rs 1,32,000 crores on an annual basis recently due to the pandemic. "COVID has completely destroyed the financial viability of airlines, still our airlines have operated on a very sustainable basis,' he said.

Dec 07, 2023 14:40 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

In Rajya Sabha, CPI(M) MP John Brittas raises the question of media reports of the US linking an Indian official to an alleged murder attempt on a US national and Govt of India's rebuttal to Canada's charges, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "...Insofar as the US is concerned, certain inputs were given to us as part of our security cooperation with the US. Those inputs were of concern to us because they related to the nexus of organised crime, trafficking and other matters. So, because it has a bearing on our own national security, it was decided to institute an inquiry into the matter and an inquiry committee has been constituted. Insofar as Canada is concerned, no specific evidence or inputs were provided to us. So, the question of equitable treatment to two countries one of whom has provided inputs and one of whom has not, does not arise."

Dec 07, 2023 11:24 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Women MPs of the TMC protest against Union Minister Giriraj Singh and demand his expulsion from the cabinet, over his remark on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Dec 07, 2023 10:18 (IST) BJP National President JP Nadda welcomes PM Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi, after the party sweeps polls in three states #WATCH | BJP National President JP Nadda welcomes PM Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi, after the party sweeps polls in three states pic.twitter.com/rTxScFBd36 - ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023 BJP National President JP Nadda welcomes PM Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi, after the party sweeps polls in three states

Dec 07, 2023 10:17 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs welcome PM Modi at the Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi



Dec 07, 2023 10:17 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

#WATCH | Winter Session of Parliament | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/yfzIeICFh2 - ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Dec 07, 2023 10:16 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in Delhi.



Winter Session of Parliament | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Qsx7ennhdz - ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Dec 07, 2023 10:16 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dr S Jaishankar and Virendra Kumar arrive for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in Delhi.



Dec 07, 2023 10:15 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.