Winter Session of Parliament LIVE Update: Rajya Sabha Discusses Maharashtra Violence

New Delhi: The Centre may send the Triple Talaq Bill to a Select Committee for recommendations only if the Opposition agrees to have a debate of the issue.The Lok Sabha has passed the Bill last week. The BJP accused the Congress and other parties of running away from a debate and stalling the bill that ensures gender justice to Muslim women. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday after Opposition demanded the draft regulation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 be referred to a select committee.Rajya Sabha discusses the Maharashtra violence.
CPI MP D Raja: I strongly condemn the attacks on Dalits. India is a country which believes in the rule of law and law will take its course
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut: What has happened in Maharashtra is unfortunate but the people who are not much aware of history are making too much noise. What the government has done is right. There is no role of hindutva in it. Peshwa had nothing to do with Hindutva .
The divide and rule policy has been played by an invisible hand here for which not just Maharashtra but the entire country is suffering. It is not just about the state government but the matter is also the responsibility of government .
DMK MP M Kanimozhi also speaks on the issue:
The spirit of patriotism is not defined by anybody and it cannot be inflicted by anybody. Dalit people are being attacked. We need to protect the depressed classes. There is a lot of pain and fear which needs to be addressed
Rajya Sabha MP and veteran politician Sharad Pawar stressed on the need to resolve the Dalit-Maratha conflict in the state.
CPI(M) MP from Tamil Nadu TK Rangarajan In Rajya Sabha:
- A judicial inquiry with sitting Supreme Court judge on Maharashtra violence alleging tactical support of the government.
- All culprits must be brought to book.
- Yogesh Pratap (16-year-old) was killed in the incident and still no FIR has been registered.
- The government has agreed to the Opposition's demand to send the landmark triple talaq bill to a parliament committee for review, sources have said.
- The bill can now be passed only in the next session of Parliament - the panel will have to be constituted and then it will scrutinise the bill and suggested changes.
