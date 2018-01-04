130 Km Of Roads Constructed Daily Under Government Scheme: Nitin Gadkari "The pace of construction under PMGSY has also been speeded up in the last three years and the average construction reached the level of 130 km per day during 201617, which is highest in the last 7 years," Nitin Gadkari said during Question Hour.

271 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nitin Gadkari has said government is trying to boost habitation connectivity. (File) New Delhi: An average 130 km of roads are being constructed every day under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the highest in the last seven years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari claimed today.



Mr Gadkari said in Lok Sabha that the central government has taken a decision to accelerate the execution of PMGSY to substantially complete the habitation connectivity as per the core network of plan by March 2019.



"The pace of construction under PMGSY has also been speeded up in the last three years and the average construction reached the level of 130 km per day during 201617, which is highest in the last 7 years," he said during Question Hour.



Mr Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, was replying on behalf of Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.



