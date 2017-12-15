Parliament Winter Session Day-1 Live: PM Modi Talks About Climate Change

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 15, 2017 10:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parliament Winter Session Day-1 Live: PM Modi Talks About Climate Change

PM Modi addressed press ahead of the dau

New Delhi:  Following an aggressive assembly election campaign in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed discussion on all issues in winter session of parliament which begins today. 

An all-party meeting was held Thursday ahead of the first day of winter session of parliament. Opposition had earlier attacked Modi government for delay in winter session. 
 

Here are the live updates on day-1 of the winter session of parliament.




Dec 15, 2017
10:43 (IST)
"Generally winter starts with Diwali. But due to global warming, winter has not come in full force. But winter session has started now and I hope that country would be benefited from fruitful 2017-2018 winter session in parliament. I hope for positive and innovative arguments," PM Modi said, ANI reported.
Dec 15, 2017
10:41 (IST)
As PM Modi reached the parliament today, he addressed reporters and talked about climate change. He had earlier requested the opposition to help in smooth functioning of the parliament.
No more content

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................