Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Railways Bill To Be Discussed In Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 20.

The ninth day of the Winter Session of Parliament is expected to begin with the discussion on the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, the Lower House saw a debate on the Bill, with Opposition MPs saying it would have a negative impact on the autonomy of railways and increase the potential for its privatisation.

The Opposition will likely raise the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being stopped from visiting the violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of those killed in the November 24 violence.

Questions on developing new airports, privatisation of airports, national highways in Himachal Pradesh, and the development of Sabarimala airport will be asked in the Lok Sabha, among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to table the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels.

Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of LoP Rahul Gandhi being stopped on his way to visit the violence-hit Sambhal.



DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and urges the government to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu, which requires immediate release of Rs 2,000 crores from the NDRF as interim relief, as well as the deputation of a Central Team to undertake comprehensive assessment for further financial assistance.



Congress MP Vijay Vasanth gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss to address the urgent issues faced by Kaniyakumari fishermen. He highlighted the critical challenges threatening their livelihood, including overfishing, declining fish stocks, climate change, and inadequate government support.

The MP called for immediate measures such as financial aid, modern fishing equipment, sustainable fishing practices, improved healthcare, insurance schemes, and disaster management plans to support the fishermen and their families. He urged the government to act swiftly to protect this vulnerable community and ensure their survival and well-being.







Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi being stopped from visiting violence-hit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

