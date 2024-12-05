"India Supports 2-State Solution": S Jaishankar On Israel-Palestine Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking in Parliament today, reaffirmed India's long-standing support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict by calling for the establishment of a "sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state" alongside Israel.

Mr Jaishankar, responding to a claim during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on India allegedly abstaining from all United Nations resolutions on Gaza, said that since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 last year, 13 resolutions concerning Palestine have been presented in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Since the beginning of the Israel- Hamas conflict, 13 resolutions concerning Palestine were brought in UNGA out of which India voted in favour of 10 resolutions and abstained from three resolutions," Mr Jaishankar said.

India has provided significant humanitarian assistance to Palestine during the ongoing crisis. Since the conflict began, the Centre has delivered approximately 70 metric tonnes of aid, including 16.5 metric tonnes of medicines and medical supplies in two tranches. Additionally, $5 million was disbursed to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in 2024, matching a similar contribution made in 2023.

"India's policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and we have always supported a negotiated two-State solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel," Mr Jaishankar said.

Recent shipments in October and November 2024 included 65 tonnes of medical supplies sent to UNRWA and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that India has undertaken extensive diplomatic engagements to promote peace in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Jaishankar have communicated with leaders across the region and beyond, including high-level discussions with Israeli and Palestinian counterparts.

On September 22, PM Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the Summit of the Future in New York, reiterating calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and renewed diplomatic talks.

India has also advocated for its position in international forums, including the United Nations, BRICS, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Voice of Global South.