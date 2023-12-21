Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Opposition Holds Protest Against Suspension Of MPs From Parliament

New Delhi:
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had brought casteism to Parliament, after the Vice President had slammed a TMC leader's mimicry of him and called it an insult to his background as a farmer and Jat.
Mr Kharge made the remarks after opposition MPs marched to Vijay Chowk from Parliament to protest the suspension of 143 MPs from the House.
The three Bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws, which were passed by the Upper House on Wednesday, are to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today for discussion and passage.
The draft legislations were passed by a voice vote even as 97 Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha sat out the proceedings after being suspended.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of the spectrum; and for matters connected therewith. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Central force CISF to handle parliament security instead of Delhi Police after massive breach last week
'The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023' taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha
On Lok Sabha passing 3 criminal laws, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, "...I find this truly a moment for writing obituaries for parliamentary democracy in our country."
On suspension of 143 Opposition MPs, NCP MP Supriya Sule says, "This is murder of democracy. It looks like there is Emergency in the country."
On suspension of Opposition MPs, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says "BJP has tarnished history by suspending so many MPs...Will the Home Minister neither give an answer on the security breach incident nor let the opposition raise its voice against unemployment, corruption and other issues?"
Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses media:
- Government does not want House to function; Rajya Sabha chairman brought casteism in Parliament by raising an issue
- We wanted to raise Parliament security breach issue; why it happened and who is responsible
- PM Modi, Home Minister should have spoken in House on security breach; PM spoke elsewhere but did not turn up in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
- We are repeatedly requesting Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha
- chairman to allow us to speak on security breach; ruling party MPs disrupting proceedings
- INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar Friday against suspension of MPs; nationwide protests will also be held
Opposition MPs march to Vijay Chowk from Parliament protesting suspension of MPs
Parliament security breach update
Confrontation of all six accused was done yesterday, 20th December to corroborate whether the sequence of events shared by each of them matches. Accused Manoranjan, Amol, Sagar and Neelam's seven-day custody expires today
All 6 were kept at five different units of Delhi Police's Special Cell where they underwent sustained interrogation. Yesterday they were handed over to CIU (Counter Intelligence Unit) office of Special Cell, the unit investigating the matter, where they faced the joint interrogation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage. These Bills were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.