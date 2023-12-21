3 More Opposition MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha, Total now 146

Three more Opposition MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of suspensions to an unprecedented 146. Those suspended were Congress MPs Deepak Baij, DK Suresh and Nakul Nath, the son of veteran leader Kamal Nath.

The number of MPs suspended from the lower house is now 100. Yesterday, two MPs were suspended.

The wave of suspensions started earlier this week as the Opposition demanded a statement from the Union Home Minister about the security breach in the Lok Sabha when men had smuggled in smoke bombs and let them off during house proceedings.

The issue has snowballed into the latest flashpoint between the government and the Opposition, especially following the mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by a Trinamool Congress MP.

The Opposition has alleged that the suspension of MPs is the government's ploy to pass key bills without any discussion.

The Opposition strength down to one-third, the three bills to overhaul criminal laws were passed by the Lok Sabha yesterday with minimum discussion. The Opposition called it a "disgrace".

Today, the suspended MPs held a protest march from the Parliament building to Vijay Chowk in the heart of Delhi, accusing the government of doing away with parliamentary democracy.

"A major security breach occurs. Instead of fulfilling his duty as a minister, (Union Home Minister Amit Shah), insults Parliamentary democracy by not only refusing to appear in the House, which is his duty, but also going outside and issuing press statements, saying all the things that he could have said in the House," said Shashi Tharoor, who has been suspended as well.

"From our point of view, what the government did was unacceptable. It showed no willingness to honour the convention of Parliamentary democracy. Secondly, when Parliamentarians demanded the presence of the Home Minister and discussion on the issue, they were instead suspended," the former minister added.