Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Lok Sabha To Discuss Concerns Over Covid, New Variant

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: The Houses assembled amid protests. (File)

Days after Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu suspended 12 members of Parliament for their alleged ''misconduct'' in the House, Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, who is one of the suspended MPs, said that he will continue to protest against the illegal and anti-democratic action of the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Mr Kareem said, "We, 12 MPs, had started a dharna. In the morning, our fellow MPs assembled in front of the Gandhi statue near Parliament premises and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the dharna. Our protest is against the illegal, anti-democratic action of the Rajya Sabha Chairman and government."

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament assembled for its fourth day today as opposition members continue to protest against the suspension of 12 of their Rajya Sabha MPs.

The Lok Sabha is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it. The discussion will have significance amid rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron which is being reported by many countries.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23.

Here are the Live Updates from Parliament Winter Session 2021:

Dec 02, 2021 10:23 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of 'rising inflation'. - ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Dec 02, 2021 10:19 (IST) Congress MP seeks compensation for farmers, people affected by Tamil Nadu rains

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to "discuss damage followed by the heavy floods as well as excessive rainfall in Tamil Nadu and to direct the government to announce compensation of Rs 4,626 crore flood relief for affected farmers and people who lost their property".

In his letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House, Mr Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: To discuss damage followed by the heavy floods as well as excessive rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu and when no Union cabinet minister visited and to direct the Government to announce compensation of Rs 4.626 crore flood relief for affected farmers and people who lost their property".

Last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhawan in Chennai. Mr Stalin briefed the Governor about the rain situation and ongoing relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas in the state.