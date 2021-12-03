Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Centre To Address Queries On Pandemic, New Variant

Parliament winter session 2021 Live Updates: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare is expected to submit its report on "Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and its Management" in the Rajya Sabha.

Parliament winter session: The Health Minister is expected to address Covid pandemic issues. (File)

The Parliament winter session 2021 commenced for the fifth day today amid protests and debates by the Opposition on the issue of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to reply on the discussion on COVID-19 pandemic, that happened on Thursday in the Lok Sabha. During yesterday's marathon debate, that also saw political attacks from both the opposition and treasury benches, members expressed concern about Omicron variant and raised queries about "booster dose" and providing vaccination to the entire population of the country.

The Lok Sabha sat beyond midnight to conclude the discussion on "COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it".

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare is expected to submit its Report on Action Taken by Government on the Recommendations contained in its 123rd Report on "Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and its Management" in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to set up an institutional mechanism for the safety of specified dams in the country. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2, 2019. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill with two official amendments through a voice vote.

Dec 03, 2021 11:17 (IST)
Congress, Left, others move joint suspension notice in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Tripura civic polls
The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Aam Aadmi Party jointly gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on the "alleged rigging of Municipal elections in Tripura".

The suspension of business notice was moved under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha procedures.
Dec 03, 2021 11:05 (IST)
Dec 03, 2021 11:03 (IST)
Congress MP moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha seeking discussion on UP violence
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and seeking direction to the Centre to dismiss Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni'.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. The session remained stormy so far with the adjournments of both the Houses following sloganeering and protests by the Opposition members.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3. The Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.
