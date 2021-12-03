Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Centre To Address Queries On Pandemic, New Variant

Parliament winter session: The Health Minister is expected to address Covid pandemic issues. (File)

The Parliament winter session 2021 commenced for the fifth day today amid protests and debates by the Opposition on the issue of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to reply on the discussion on COVID-19 pandemic, that happened on Thursday in the Lok Sabha. During yesterday's marathon debate, that also saw political attacks from both the opposition and treasury benches, members expressed concern about Omicron variant and raised queries about "booster dose" and providing vaccination to the entire population of the country.

The Lok Sabha sat beyond midnight to conclude the discussion on "COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it".

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare is expected to submit its Report on Action Taken by Government on the Recommendations contained in its 123rd Report on "Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and its Management" in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to set up an institutional mechanism for the safety of specified dams in the country. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2, 2019. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill with two official amendments through a voice vote.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament winter session 2021:

Dec 03, 2021 11:17 (IST) Congress, Left, others move joint suspension notice in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Tripura civic polls

The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Aam Aadmi Party jointly gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded a discussion on the "alleged rigging of Municipal elections in Tripura".

The suspension of business notice was moved under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha procedures.

Dec 03, 2021 11:05 (IST) #WATCH | Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MPs protest against the protesting Opposition over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the winter Parliament, near the Gandhi statue pic.twitter.com/zngQpt1guj - ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021