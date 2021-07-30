Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha To Hold Discussion Over Covid Pandemic

The Lok Sabha, which has witnessed daily disruptions over farmer issues and the Pegasus spyware scandal, is set to hold a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion has been listed in the business schedule of the lower house.

The Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the pandemic in the beginning of the monsoon session. Earlier, the government put up a staunch defence of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Upper House of Parliament.

Here are the Live Updates:

Jul 30, 2021 11:59 (IST) ''We Want Justice'' Slogans Echo In Parliament

During the Question Hour, Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards as they protested on Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues. Some Opposition members were heard raising slogans like ''we want justice''.

Jul 30, 2021 11:49 (IST) Congress Slams Centre For Not Letting Opposition Speak In Parliament

Congress MP Manickam Tagore today slammed the government for not allowing Opposition parties to speak in Parliament and urged the centre to hear their voice and have a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue.