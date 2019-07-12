Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Several Bills Expected To Be Discussed

Parliament Live Updates: In what was termed as a "record" in Parliament yesterday, nearly 100 members participated in a marathon discussion which ended two minutes short of midnight.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 12, 2019 13:47 IST
The Private Members' Legislative Business is also scheduled for today. (File)

New Delhi: 

A number of bills are scheduled to be discussed in both the Houses of the Parliament today. The discussions in the Lok Sabha today include the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019; discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2019-20. The Private Members' Legislative Business is also scheduled for today. The Rajya Sabha will introduce the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

In what was termed as a "record" in Parliament yesterday, nearly 100 members participated in a marathon discussion which ended two minutes short of midnight. The debate was about the Indian Railways and demands for grants for the Railway Ministry. The Lok Sabha sat till 11:58 pm. "It is for the first time in nearly 18 years that the Lower House (Lok Sabha) sat for this long," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said after the session concluded.

The Railway Minister's reply and subsequent vote in the Lok Sabha is scheduled to happen in the second half of today's Lok Sabha session.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Parliament session:


Jul 12, 2019
13:47 (IST)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks In Rajya Sabha

It is crucial to manage India's inflation, exchange rate, she says.

"The UPA has left a huge burden of unpaid bills on us. The credit culture in 2008 burdened us."
Jul 12, 2019
12:49 (IST)
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, in the Lok Sabha, says: "As per the census 2011, the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in comparison of census 2001 has declined in 21 States/UTs."

As per latest reports of Health Management Information System of Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) shows improving trends and SRB has increased from 923 to 931 at national level between 2015-16 and 2018-19.
