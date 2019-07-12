Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Several Bills Expected To Be Discussed

The Private Members' Legislative Business is also scheduled for today. (File)

A number of bills are scheduled to be discussed in both the Houses of the Parliament today. The discussions in the Lok Sabha today include the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019; discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2019-20. The Private Members' Legislative Business is also scheduled for today. The Rajya Sabha will introduce the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

In what was termed as a "record" in Parliament yesterday, nearly 100 members participated in a marathon discussion which ended two minutes short of midnight. The debate was about the Indian Railways and demands for grants for the Railway Ministry. The Lok Sabha sat till 11:58 pm. "It is for the first time in nearly 18 years that the Lower House (Lok Sabha) sat for this long," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said after the session concluded.

The Railway Minister's reply and subsequent vote in the Lok Sabha is scheduled to happen in the second half of today's Lok Sabha session.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Parliament session: