Parliament Session Live Updates: Budget Discussion To Continue Today In Both Houses

The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament today. The Opposition MPs had on Wednesday protested against the Budget in the Lok Sabha and staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha.

Apart from the Budget discussion, union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Kirtivardhan Singh will lay papers on the table.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and is scheduled to end on August 12.

Here are live updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament: