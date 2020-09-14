'Which Report Accurate?': COVID Positive MP Says Rajasthan Test Negative

Parliament: The first part of the Monsoon session began today with several strict rules (File)

A Lok Sabha member, one of the seventeen who tested positive for coronavirus before parliament's Monsoon session commenced on Monday, has shared on Twitter a contradictory test report. Hanuman Beniwal, an MP from Rajasthan, after being ruled out of the session, said a second test conducted at Jaipur's premier SMS hospital gave "negative" result. "Which report should be considered accurate?" he said.

" I took a COVID-19 test in the Lok Sabha's premises and was declared positive. Then I was tested at Jaipur's SMS medical and the report said I am negative. Which report should be considered accurate?" he tweeted in Hindi, sharing photographs of the two medical documents.

The first part of the Monsoon session began today with several strict rules to prevent transmission of the virus among MPs. No MP or official has been allowed to attend the session without a fresh coronavirus "negative" report.

Seventeen MPs from the lower House of parliament and eight from Rajya Sabha have tested positive.

Among the infected Lok Sabha MPs, the BJP has the maximum number -- 12. The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each.

Sources said altogether, 56 people tested positive during the RT-PCR tests conducted in the parliament complex by September 12. The figure includes officials, media persons and MPs.

A larger number of MPs attended the session today despite the COVID-19 scare, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. "It shows how strong the roots of democracy are," he told NDTV.

India is the second worst hit country in the world. The country today reported a one-day spike of 92,071 cases, which took its total count past the 48-lakh mark.