Police To Make Accused Breach Parliament Again, To Identify Security Flaws

The anti-terror cell of the Delhi Police has been tasked with the investigation of the Parliament security breach that sent waves across the nation. As part of their probe, cops plan to recreate the scene of Wednesday's breach when two men jumped off the Lok Sabha visitor's gallery and released coloured smoke.

Five persons have arrested for Wednesday afternoon's security breach in which two men -- Sagar and Manoranjan -- smuggled in smoke bombs and let them during the Lok Sbaha proceedings. Two others, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde, who have been unable to get a pass, held a protest outside the parliament building, shouting slogans and waving smoke canisters, before they were caught.

A Kolkata-based teacher, the alleged mastermind of the breach, surrendered before the police yesterday.

Sources said that the accused will be taken to the Parliament over the weeked to recreate the scene of the breach.

This will help the police to find out how they entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.

The probe team has faced challenges in recreating the scene during to the ongoing Winter Session. Hence, the activity will be carried out on Saturday or Sunday when the House is not in session.

To find clues, cops will also take the accused to the Gurugram house where they often used to meet.

Shocking scenes were witnessed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday when Sagar Sharma jumped out of the visitors' gallery and into the chamber. He opened a yellow smoke canister and jumped from desk to desk. As MPs overpowered him, the other intruder, D Manoranjan opened a smoke canister. He, too, was soon caught.

The breach came 22 years after a terror strike on the old building in which nine people, including eight security personnel, were killed.