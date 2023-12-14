'National Security Has Become Hollow From Inside': Congress' Adhir Ranjan

Yesterday's incident was witnessed by the entire country, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said (File)

Reacting to the Parliament Security breach incident, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the Centre talks a lot about the nation's might in security, but in reality, it has become "hollow from the inside."

Speaking to reporters, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Yesterday's incident was witnessed by the entire country. Every day there are talks about the security, power, and development of the country. He brings Sengol to the Parliament. In reality, national security has become hollow from the inside. At least he should condemn the incident in the House."

"When the attack happened in 2001, I want to remind you that our leader Sonia Gandhi called the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to ask him if he was okay. There is no such tradition now," he added.

Earlier today, the opposition created a ruckus inside Parliament and demanded Home Minister's Amit Shah resignation over the breach incident.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said "All of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday.

"The security of the House is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. I talked to you yesterday and will talk again. The responsibility (of Parliament) is of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Government cannot interfere in the business of the secretariat," the Speaker said.

Reacting to the opposition protests on the security breach incident, BJP MP Gopal Shetty said that they will definitely make an issue out of this seeing their recent loss in elections.

"Whether there was a lapse in security or there is a need for more levels of security is being seriously discussed. The current government under Prime Minister Modi has zero-tolerance against cases like these and whoever is responsible will be punished. The opposition will definitely make an issue out of this seeing their recent loss in elections. They are finding a way to come out of these defeats," Mr Shetty told news agency ANI.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also called it a serious issue and said, "You cannot brush this issue as some sort of protest by some exuberant youth."

In this regard, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that security lapse is unfortunate but there is no reason for Amit Shah ji to make a statement on this.

"Lok Sabha Speaker will hold discussions today as well. The Speaker has also said that the security of the House is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, not the government. Hence, there is no reason for Amit Shah ji to make a statement on this," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha also requested the House members to exercise caution while issuing passes to the people.

"Everyone has condemned this incident. You (Speaker) have taken cognizance of the matter. We have to be careful about to whom we issue the passes (to enter Parliament). All precautions possible will be taken in the future. Such incidents of jumping also used to happen in the old parliament building," Mr Singh said.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police informed that two persons, one of whom identified as Vicky, and his wife are being interrogated.

According to Police sources, all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'. Everyone met in Mysuru about one and a half years ago.

Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. Everyone met near India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)