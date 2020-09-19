Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Moves Bill For Amendment Of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: The Monsoon session is scheduled to conclude on October 1. (File)

Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said a "simple woman finance minister saying Act of God is taken sarcastically" while latin word "force majeure" is well accepted.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Ms Sitharaman -- who is also the country's first woman finance minister -- said her remark is being criticised also because she "looks like a neighbourhood aunty" and asserted that twisting her comment is irresponsible.

On August 27, she said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an "Act of God", and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal. Her comment has been criticised by various political parties.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session 2020:

Sep 19, 2020 10:07 (IST) Farmers in Amritsar, Punjab, hold a protest demonstration against the Centre over its recent agriculture ordinances in the Parliament.

Sep 19, 2020 09:50 (IST) Rajya Sabha: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves Bill for amendment of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

Sep 19, 2020 09:50 (IST) Pay More Attention to TB Patients: Rajya Sabha MP

Sep 19, 2020 09:50 (IST) Pay More Attention to TB Patients: Rajya Sabha MP

There are 24 lakh Tuberculosis patients in India. Due to the focus on fighting COVID19, the fight against TB has slowed down. Govt should intensify the tracking system and pay more attention to treating TB patients: Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons

Sep 19, 2020 09:50 (IST) Parliament Schedule For Today

LOK SABHA

Bills to be introduced

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

The Code On Social Security, 2020.

Bills for consideration and passing

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Bills to be withdrawn

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2019.



RAJYA SABHA

Obituary reference

Bills for consideration and passing

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill.

Sep 19, 2020 09:48 (IST) Bharatiya Janata Party MP Neeraj Shekhar has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for inclusion of Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule to the Constitution.