Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Moves Bill For Amendment Of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said a "simple woman finance minister saying Act of God is taken sarcastically" while latin word "force majeure" is well accepted.
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Ms Sitharaman -- who is also the country's first woman finance minister -- said her remark is being criticised also because she "looks like a neighbourhood aunty" and asserted that twisting her comment is irresponsible.
On August 27, she said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an "Act of God", and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal. Her comment has been criticised by various political parties.
Amritsar: Farmers hold a protest demonstration against the Centre over recent agriculture ordinances#Punjabpic.twitter.com/XDG6Y5CB21- ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020
Rajya Sabha: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves Bill for amendment of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 pic.twitter.com/koy5gBlIk3- ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020
There are 24 lakh Tuberculosis patients in India. Due to the focus on fighting COVID19, the fight against TB has slowed down. Govt should intensify the tracking system and pay more attention to treating TB patients: Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons pic.twitter.com/kMkqeGbc56- ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020