Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Moves Bill For Amendment Of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaking in Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman -- who is also the country's first woman finance minister -- said her remark is being criticised also because she "looks like a neighbourhood aunty" and asserted that twisting her comment is irresponsible.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Moves Bill For Amendment Of Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: The Monsoon session is scheduled to conclude on October 1. (File)

New Delhi:

Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said a "simple woman finance minister saying Act of God is taken sarcastically" while latin word "force majeure" is well accepted.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Ms Sitharaman -- who is also the country's first woman finance minister -- said her remark is being criticised also because she "looks like a neighbourhood aunty" and asserted that twisting her comment is irresponsible.

On August 27, she said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an "Act of God", and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal. Her comment has been criticised by various political parties.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session 2020:

Sep 19, 2020 10:07 (IST)
Farmers in Amritsar, Punjab, hold a protest demonstration against the Centre over its recent agriculture ordinances in the Parliament.
Sep 19, 2020 09:50 (IST)
Sep 19, 2020 09:50 (IST)
Pay More Attention to TB Patients: Rajya Sabha MP
Sep 19, 2020 09:50 (IST)
Parliament Schedule For Today
LOK SABHA

Bills to be introduced

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

The Code On Social Security, 2020.

Bills for consideration and passing

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of
Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Bills to be withdrawn

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2019.


RAJYA SABHA

Obituary reference

Bills for consideration and passing

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill.
Sep 19, 2020 09:48 (IST)
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Neeraj Shekhar has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for inclusion of Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule to the Constitution.
Sep 19, 2020 09:48 (IST)
Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh has given zero-hour notice over the demand to provide support to artists facing hardships due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Parliament Monsoon SessionMonsoon SessionParliament Monsoon Session 2020

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india