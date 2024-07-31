Discussions On Budget To Continue In Both Houses Today: Updates

Parliament Session Live: The budget session of Parliament is scheduled to end on August 12.

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to resume today. Both Houses are likely to witness storm over Union Budget.

Yesterday, Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur had heated exchanges with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha.

Anurag Thakur was speaking during the debate on Budget 2024 when he took a swipe at Mr Gandhi's statements on Mahabharata.

