Parliament Monsoon Session Live: PM Must Make Statement On Pegasus In Parliament, Says P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the government should either call for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament clarifying whether there had been surveillance or not.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen has been suspended from the House for the remaining part of the monsoon session for snatching IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement on the Pegasus snooping allegations.

Here are the LIVE updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: