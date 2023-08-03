Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Delhi Services Bill, Data Protection Bill To Spark Uproar

New Delhi:

The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is scheduled to be taken up in the Lok Sabha again today after the lower house was adjourned yesterday amid uproar over the opposition's ongoing protest over the Manipur issue.

The Bill will be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration and passing in the House.

The opposition INDIA bloc plans to oppose the bill which the Aam Aadmi Party has called the "most undemocratic" piece of legislation.

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 will also be introduced in Lok Sabha. It was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month.

Here are the Highlights on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Aug 03, 2023 09:22 (IST)

Aug 03, 2023 09:21 (IST)
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 11: Agenda For Today
Lok Sabha Agenda For Today 

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023
  • Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 
  • Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023
  • Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

Rajya Sabha Agenda For Today
  • Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to move The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023
  • Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 bill
  • Union minister Anurag Thakur to move The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing

