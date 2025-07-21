PM Modi Says "Need Unity On National Interest" Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised India's Operation Sindoor against terror bases and the global outreach program, saying the delegation of MPs "exposed" Pakistan on the world stage. Addressing ahead of the Parliament monsoon session, the Prime Minister called for unity on national interest inside the Parliament. LIVE UPDATES

"Today, I want to say that the country has seen unity after Operation Sindoor, but the leaders in parliament should also unite," he said.

PM Modi also praised the Operation Sindoor - a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100 per cent. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes," he said during his nearly 18-minute address.

According to PM Modi, the concept of 'Made in India' has captured global attention.

"I announced it at an event in Bihar, and our Indian Armed Forces demonstrated their strength during this operation. The concept of 'Made in India', which represents a new facet of India's military power, has also captured global attention. Whenever I meet people from various countries, I notice a growing interest in Made in India weapons," he said.

The Parliament is set for a stormy monsoon session today, with the Opposition ready to corner the government on many issues, including the Pahalgam attack and elections in Bihar.

Ahead of the session, the Congress said it would seek a reply from PM Modi about the "lack of security" that enabled terrorists to attack tourists with impunity in Pahalgam. Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury gave a notice to discuss the "lapses in internal security that led to the Pahalgam attack" and the foreign policy actions following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. The grand old party will also seek a response to the US President Donald Trump's claims about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"Our senior army officers have raised a very sensitive issue about the two-front axis that has been formed on our border with China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. So it is very important that we talk about defence and foreign policy," Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said.

Additionally, the Centre will be introducing eight new bills and discussing eight other pending bills during the monsoon session.

The monsoon session of the Parliament will conclude on August 21 - with a break from August 12 to 18.