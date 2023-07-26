'Easy To Write Letter, But...': Congress After Amit Shah Seeks Discussion

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge today wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, reiterating the Opposition's demand for a discussion on Manipur in the ongoing session of the Parliament. His letter came a day after Mr Shah sought "invaluable cooperation" from the Opposition and asked them to rise above party lines.

Mr Kharge hit out at Mr Shah saying that his words do not match the actions of the ruling party in the Parliament.

"The letter we received from you is not factual... There is a marked difference between the words in your letter and your actions. The government seems intolerant and is forcing its will in the Parliament," Mr Kharge said in the letter.

He said that they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on Manipur, which should then be followed by a discussion in the Parliament.

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament have been affected ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20 with the opposition parties demanding a discussion on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The opposition has tried to corner the government on the Manipur violence after a video of a May 4 incident appeared on social media recently showing two women stripped and paraded naked by a mob.

The Manipur Police has arrested several accused seen in the video. The police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.

More than 150 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.