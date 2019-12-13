Parliament Live Updates: Uproar Over Rahul Gandhi's Rape Remark

The BJP has strongly raised the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks on rising rape in the country. “This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country? He should be punished,” Ms Irani said in the Lok Sabha today.
As reported by the news agency ANI, Mr Gandhi had said that the "Prime Minister had launched ''Make in India'' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India''.
"Narendra Modi had said ''Make in India'' but nowadays wherever you look, it is ''Rape in India''. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," alleged Gandhi speaking at a public rally in Godda on Thursday.
