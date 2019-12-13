Parliament Live Updates: Uproar Over Rahul Gandhi's Rape Remark

"Rahul Gandhi should be punished," Ms Irani said in the Lok Sabha today.

The BJP has strongly raised the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks on rising rape in the country. “This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country? He should be punished,” Ms Irani said in the Lok Sabha today.

As reported by the news agency ANI, Mr Gandhi had said that the "Prime Minister had launched ''Make in India'' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India''.

"Narendra Modi had said ''Make in India'' but nowadays wherever you look, it is ''Rape in India''. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," alleged Gandhi speaking at a public rally in Godda on Thursday.



Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 13, 2019 11:34 (IST) MPs Demand apology from Rahul Gandhi

Few MPs in Rajya Sabha raise slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi maafi maango' over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu says, "you cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House. Nobody has the business to disturb the House".





Dec 13, 2019 11:32 (IST) What Rahul Gandhi had said?

Taking a swipe at the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising crime against women in the country, Mr Gandhi had remarked, "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word."

