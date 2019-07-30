Parliament Live Updates: Triple Talaq Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Today

The practice of triple talaq had continued despite the Supreme Court calling it illegal and unconstitutional two years ago.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 30, 2019 10:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parliament Live Updates: Triple Talaq Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Today

Triple Talaq bill is a bill towards gender equality, the government has maintained.

The Triple Talaq bill, which aims to curb the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today. The contentious bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week after the house witnessed a walkout by opposition parties - Congress and Trinamool Congress. The ruling BJP's ally, JDU, which has maintained it was against the bill, also walked out. Such a law would create a "lack of trust in the society", Nitish Kumar's party said. 

The practice of triple talaq had continued despite the Supreme Court calling it illegal and unconstitutional two years ago.

Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house.

Here are the live updates on the Parliament session


Jul 30, 2019
10:47 (IST)
The BJP is holding a parliamentary party meeting this morning. 
Jul 30, 2019
10:44 (IST)
Many opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the DMK, have repeatedly questioned the government's motive behind "rushing" the bill through parliament. 
Jul 30, 2019
10:43 (IST)
The Triple Talaq Bill seeks a three-year jail term for the husband in cases of instant divorce. 
Jul 30, 2019
10:41 (IST)
The bill faces strong resistance not only from the opposition parties but from some BJP allies like Nitish Kumar and parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which provides issue-based support. 

Jul 30, 2019
10:41 (IST)
Before the contentious Triple Talaq bill is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the ruling BJP, which is in a minority in the upper house, issues a whip, and so do the Congress and other opposition parties.
No more content

Trending

Triple Talaq BillTriple Talaq In Rajya Sabhatriple talaq bill debate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Azam KhanBS YediyurappaKarnataka Trust VoteJaved AkhtarRobin SinghChinmayi SripaadaPost OfficePNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProVivo S1Vivo Z1 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................