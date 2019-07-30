Parliament Live Updates: Triple Talaq Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Today

The Triple Talaq bill, which aims to curb the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today. The contentious bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week after the house witnessed a walkout by opposition parties - Congress and Trinamool Congress. The ruling BJP's ally, JDU, which has maintained it was against the bill, also walked out. Such a law would create a "lack of trust in the society", Nitish Kumar's party said.

The practice of triple talaq had continued despite the Supreme Court calling it illegal and unconstitutional two years ago.

Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house.

