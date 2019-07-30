Parliament Live Updates: Triple Talaq Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Today

Triple Talaq bill is a bill towards gender equality, the government has maintained.
The Triple Talaq bill, which aims to curb the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today. The contentious bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week after the house witnessed a walkout by opposition parties - Congress and Trinamool Congress. The ruling BJP's ally, JDU, which has maintained it was against the bill, also walked out. Such a law would create a "lack of trust in the society", Nitish Kumar's party said.
The practice of triple talaq had continued despite the Supreme Court calling it illegal and unconstitutional two years ago.
Although the 16th Lok Sabha had also passed the legislation, it could not make it through the upper house.
The BJP is holding a parliamentary party meeting this morning.
Many opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the DMK, have repeatedly questioned the government's motive behind "rushing" the bill through parliament.
The Triple Talaq Bill seeks a three-year jail term for the husband in cases of instant divorce.
The bill faces strong resistance not only from the opposition parties but from some BJP allies like Nitish Kumar and parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which provides issue-based support.
Before the contentious Triple Talaq bill is tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the ruling BJP, which is in a minority in the upper house, issues a whip, and so do the Congress and other opposition parties.