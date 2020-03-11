Parliament Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12.30 PM

New Delhi:
The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the violence -- which claimed 48 lives since last week.
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a short duration discussion on last month's communal violence in parts of Delhi in which at least 53 people were killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi have given a notice for short on "Recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Other MPs too will join the discussion. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Delhi violence since the beginning of the second leg of Budget Session on March 2 and disrupted Parliament over the issue. The government had agreed to hold the discussion after Holi. The violence took place from February 23-26 in Delhi's north-east district.
Here are the LIVE updates on the proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha:
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Over Delhi Violence
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned today till 2 pm after opposition parties raised the issue of violence in Delhi and the government ban on two Malayalam news channels for their coverage of the clashes.
Some Congress members raised the political happenings in Madhya Pradesh where the party's government is facing a crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the notice given by the Leader of the Opposition and other MPs over the need to provide relief to violence-affected people of Delhi and instituting an inquiry commission, will be discussed in the House on Thursday morning.
But opposition MPs including those from the Congress continued to raise the issue. Binoy Viswam of the CPI raised the issue of last week's ban of news channels for their coverage of the Delhi violence.
Mr Naidu said the ban has been lifted. The order banning Media One had said it was "critical of the Delhi Police and RSS".
As some Congress members raised the happenings in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Naidu said he would be forced to name the MPs if they defied the chair.
An MP named by the Chair has to withdraw from the proceedings of the House for the remaining part of the day.
Mr Naidu, however, said names of Congress MPs will go into records to say that they tried to disturb the House. Shortly thereafter, he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.
AAP Gives Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Yes Bank Crisis
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh today gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Yes bank crisis.
In a letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader sought permission from Rajya Chairman to allow him to speak in the House.
Mr Singh targetted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Yes Bank crisis, claiming that a person who owns a bank can rob everyone. "If you have a pistol, you can rob the bank" and "If you have a bank, you can rob everyone. Yes Bank BJP Scam," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).
Last week, the central bank suspended the board of directors at India's fourth-largest private bank and imposed the withdrawal limit on account holders till April 3 citing its poor financial health due to bad loans.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12.30 PM
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned today till 12:30 pm as Congress members raised slogans demanding revocation of expulsion of its seven MPs.
As soon as the House convened, Kirit Solanki, who was the presiding officer, took up the Question Hour.
But Congress members trooped inside the well raising slogans with the demand to rescind last week's expulsion order of seven of its members.
They were also joined by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Left MPs.
As the commotion continued for 15 minutes, Ms Solanki adjourned the House till 12:30 pm.
On Thursday last, seven Congress members were suspended for the rest of the ongoing Budget Session for unruly behaviour.
Rajya sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, March 11
Lok Sabha
Discussion on recent law and order situation in some parts of
Delhi.
Bills for consideration and passage:
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Rajya Sabha
Bills for consideration and passing
The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill,
2019.
The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.
Congress strategy meeting for Lok Sabha, chaired by Rahul Gandhi is underway in Parliament.
Amit Shah to reply on the discussion over Delhi violence
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to reply today to a short duration discussion in Lok Sabha on last month''s communal violence in Delhi. This will be the first time that the Union Home Minister would give an official statement on the violence that rocked the national capital from February 23 to February 26 in which at least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries. Amit Shah has been criticised by the Opposition for not giving a statement on the issue and not visiting the riot-hit areas. The victims of the violence have also accused the Delhi Police -- that reports to the Union Home Ministry -- of inaction when the riots were raging. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP''s Meenakshi Lekhi have given a notice for short discussion on "Recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Other MPs too will join the discussion. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Delhi violence since the beginning of the second leg of the Budget Session on March 2 and disrupted Parliament over the issue. The government had agreed to hold the discussion after Holi.
Trinamool Congress gives notice in Rajya Sabha
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday gave a notice in Rajya Sabha for immediate discussion under Rule 267 on "Delhi carnage and the healing process". The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on Delhi''s communal violence that rocked parts of the national capital between February 23 and 26 in which at least 53 people were killed while more than 200 people sustained serious injuries while property worth crores was destroyed. The government has agreed to hold the discussion after Holi, when the "normalcy" returns. Delhi Police have registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act in connection with the violence. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police''s Crime Branch to investigate the violence, news agency ANI quoted as saying.
Trinamool Congress gives notice in Rajya Sabha for immediate discussion under Rule 267 on 'Delhi carnage and the healing process'.
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi to raise a discussion on the 'recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi' in Lok Sabha today.
Lok Sabha to discuss Delhi violence today
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a short duration discussion on last month's communal violence in parts of Delhi in which at least 53 people were killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi have given a notice for short on "Recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Other MPs too will join the discussion. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Delhi violence since the beginning of the second leg of Budget Session on March 2 and disrupted Parliament over the issue. The government had agreed to hold the discussion after Holi. The violence took place from February 23-26 in Delhi's north-east district.