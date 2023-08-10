'You Organised Fielding, We Hit Sixes': PM Modi's Jab Over No-Trust Motion

PM Modi had said that the opposition's no-confidence motions have been lucky for the NDA.

In a blistering attack on the opposition during his reply to the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opposition had organised the fielding for the debate but fours and sixes were hit by the BJP and the NDA. He said the opposition kept bowling no balls in the name of the no-confidence motion, but the ruling coalition kept hitting centuries.

"I want to ask my colleagues in the opposition: Why don't you come prepared? Put in a little hard work. I gave you five years to prepare. I had said in 2018 (after the no-confidence motion that year) that you should definitely come back. But you couldn't do it in five years. What state are all of you in?" the PM mocked.

He said that the country is watching the opposition and hearing everything the parties are saying, but they had given the people nothing but disappointment.

Initiating his reply, PM Modi had said that the opposition's no-confidence motions have been lucky for the NDA, as was proved by its hugely improved tally in the 2019 elections, a year after one such motion was moved.

"India has reposed its faith in us time and again... I can see you have decided that the NDA and the BJP will break all records in the 2024 elections and return to power after a grand victory with the blessings of the people," the Prime Minister said.

The PM pointed out that there have been discussions on many issues in the three days since the debate on the no-confidence motion began, but claimed that the opposition had not let the House function on other days, when important bills were passed.

"They are not worried about the people, their primary aim is politics. The bills concerned the welfare and future of villagers, the poor, Dalits, tribals and people from backward communities. But they have no interest in this. They have broken the trust of the people that sent them to Parliament to work," PM Modi said.

"They have proved that their party is more important for them than the country. You are not worried about the hunger of the poor, you are hungry for power. You are not worried about the future of the youth, you are worried about your future," he added.