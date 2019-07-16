Parliament LIVE: Government Looks To Pass Bills In Ongoing Monsoon Session

Parliament is set to begin the day's proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session. The Lower House or Lok Sabha will discuss and vote on Demand for Grants under the Control of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Demand for Grants under Control of Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for 2019-20. Meanwhile, the Upper House or Rajya Sabha will consider for passing bills including the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019. On Monday, Lok Sabha deliberations went on till 11 pm. Last week, Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the Karnataka crisis with opposition Congress members storming the well of the House and raising slogans, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day. On July 9, the House was adjourned within three minutes as ruckus prevailed. The Karnataka government crisis may take a new turn today as the Supreme Court takes up the case of 15 rebel lawmakers of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition who have petitioned against the Speaker for not accepting their resignation.
Here are the live updates from Parliament today:
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi after BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today, in Delhi: As usual, Prime Minister has urged...he has said that there are no exceptions from being present in Parliament while the session is on. It is compulsory for everyone to be present. pic.twitter.com/huKe9XO6Zd- ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
The Upper House today congratulated Dutee Chand and other Indian medal winners at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. Dutee Chand became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event held in Naples, Italy.
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar who has resigned as Rajya Sabha member is the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. https://t.co/T1W08rJmuw- ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
Derek O Brien, TMC MP: Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/uJ91ElXbZM- ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019