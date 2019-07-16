Parliament LIVE: Government Looks To Pass Bills In Ongoing Monsoon Session

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon:

Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for an hour following vociferous protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK against holding of recruitment exam for postmen only in English and Hindi language.





Soon after listed papers were laid on table of the House, AIADMK members shouted slogans demanding that the government cancel the postal department exam for recruitment of postmen and other posts and hold it afresh by including Tamil as a language of exams.





Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the issue was raised by AIADMK on Monday and he cannot order the government to respond to their demands. "This is not allowed as per rules," he said. "I will not direct, it is very unfair."