Parliament LIVE: Government Looks To Pass Bills In Ongoing Monsoon Session

Parliament is set to begin the day's proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session. The Lower House or Lok Sabha will discuss and vote on Demand for Grants under the Control of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Demand for Grants under Control of Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for 2019-20. Meanwhile, the Upper House or Rajya Sabha will consider for passing bills including the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019. On Monday, Lok Sabha deliberations went on till 11 pm. Last week, Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the Karnataka crisis with opposition Congress members storming the well of the House and raising slogans, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day. On July 9, the House was adjourned within three minutes as ruckus prevailed. The Karnataka government crisis may take a new turn today as the Supreme Court takes up the case of 15 rebel lawmakers of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition who have petitioned against the Speaker for not accepting their resignation.

