Parliament Live Updates: On Monday, Lok Sabha deliberations went on till 11 pm.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 16, 2019 12:27 IST
Parliament LIVE: Government Looks To Pass Bills In Ongoing Monsoon Session

Parliament is set to begin the day's proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

Parliament is set to begin the day's proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session. The Lower House or Lok Sabha will discuss and vote on Demand for Grants under the Control of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Demand for Grants under Control of Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for 2019-20. Meanwhile, the Upper House or Rajya Sabha will consider for passing bills including the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019. On Monday, Lok Sabha deliberations went on till 11 pm. Last week, Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the Karnataka crisis with opposition Congress members storming the well of the House and raising slogans, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day. On July 9, the House was adjourned within three minutes as ruckus prevailed. The Karnataka government crisis may take a new turn today as the Supreme Court takes up the case of 15 rebel lawmakers of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition who have petitioned against the Speaker for not accepting their resignation.

Here are the live updates from Parliament today:


Jul 16, 2019
12:27 (IST)
Jul 16, 2019
12:24 (IST)
BJP lawmaker's Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over forced conversion of Hindus in Pakistan:
BJP lawmaker Kirodi Lal Meena gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the forced conversion of Hindus in Pakistan. Outlining the atrocities against Hindus, a minority in Pakistan, and the atrocities against them, Mr Meena submitted the notice in the Upper House. The lawmaker's move comes after a large number of Hindus and Sikhs gathered in Jacobabad city of Pakistan's Sindh province on July 12, to protest against the forced conversion of Hindu girls. 

The Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day notice.
Jul 16, 2019
11:55 (IST)
Rajya Sabha congratulates Dutee Chand:
The Upper House today congratulated Dutee Chand and other Indian medal winners at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. Dutee Chand became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event held in Naples, Italy.
Jul 16, 2019
11:51 (IST)
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon:
Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for an hour following vociferous protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK against holding of recruitment exam for postmen only in English and Hindi language.

Soon after listed papers were laid on table of the House, AIADMK members shouted slogans demanding that the government cancel the postal department exam for recruitment of postmen and other posts and hold it afresh by including Tamil as a language of exams.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the issue was raised by AIADMK on Monday and he cannot order the government to respond to their demands. "This is not allowed as per rules," he said. "I will not direct, it is very unfair."
Jul 16, 2019
11:23 (IST)
Jul 16, 2019
11:22 (IST)
Jul 16, 2019
11:01 (IST)
PM Modi, Amit Shah Attend BJP Parliamentary Party Meet
The Bharatiya Janata Party held a parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance. The meeting came ahead of the beginning of day's proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan were among the early leaders to arrive for the meeting.

On July 14, the BJP had issued a notice to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs informing them about today's meeting and asked them to ensure attendance.
