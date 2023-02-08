Parliament Budget Session: PM Modi To Reply To President's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha has allocated a time of over 12 hours to discuss President's Address.

Earlier today, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey called for action against Rahul Gandhi for his attack on PM Modi Prime in parliament, over his links with billionaire Gautam Adani, saying the statements were "misleading, derogatory and indecent".

Here are LIVE updates from parliament:

Feb 08, 2023 12:36 (IST) "Case Of Contempt": BJP MP's Move Against Rahul Gandhi Over PM Remarks

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament, over his links with billionaire Gautam Adani, saying the statements were "misleading, derogatory and indecent". Mr Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Rahul Gandhi of violating rules by "misleading the house" and accusing PM Modi of crony capitalism without "documentary evidence".