Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: President To Address Both Houses, Economic Survey To Be Tabled Today

President Murmu will address a joint session of the two Houses. (File)

The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin at 11 am with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Economic Survey will also be tabled in the Parliament, a day ahead of the Union Budget tomorrow. The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 13 while the second part will be held from March 13-April 6.

Here are Live Updates on Budget Session 2023:

Jan 31, 2023 09:59 (IST) The Economic Survey will also be tabled in the Parliament, a day ahead of the Union Budget tomorrow.

Jan 31, 2023 09:09 (IST) Congress Chief To Miss President's Address Due To Flights Delay From Srinagar

"Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament at 11am today," tweets Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Mr Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and few other Congress leaders will take a noon flight to Delhi.

Jan 31, 2023 08:50 (IST) Budget Session: 35 Pending Bills In Parliament, Here's The List

Ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage, as per the government records. Read here.

Jan 31, 2023 08:49 (IST) AAP, KCR's Party To Boycott President's Address To Parliament Today

BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too said it will boycott the address. Read here.

Jan 31, 2023 08:48 (IST) Budget Session Begins Today With President Murmu's Address To Both Houses

The Budget session of Parliament begins today with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses. Read here.

